Widow denies out-of-place objects show signs of a struggle before husband's homicide

CROWN POINT — Defense attorneys questioned the wife of a slain Navy veteran Wednesday about a rug with its corner turned under and an out-of-place pair of shoes photographed by police after her husband was shot to death Jan. 3 by a guest in their basement.
Jessika Lile said she had no reason to believe the photographs weren't accurate, but she repeatedly denied witnessing a physical fight between her late husband and the man charged with murdering him.
Defense attorneys for U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Officer Timothy Thomas cross-examined Lile during the second day of hearings on Thomas' petition to let bail.
Murder defendants typically are not afforded bail, unless a court determines evidence of the charge is not strong. Thomas' attorneys requested an expedited series of hearings on his petition.
Thomas, 40, arrived at the Liles' Lowell-area home late Jan. 2 to have drinks with them and Jessika Lile's female friend, who had been dating Thomas, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Jessika Lile testified her husband, 42-year-old Nicholas Lile, and Thomas began "busting each other's chops" about their military service.
Nicholas Lile served as a U.S. Navy corpsman attached to a U.S. Marines battalion. Thomas served in the U.S. Army, attorney Christopher Cooper said.
Lile testified she thought the two men were engaged in "good-natured" banter before she suddenly heard two pops. She looked over to see her husband fall to the floor and Thomas run from her basement early Jan. 3, she said.
Thomas met Lake County sheriff's police outside the Liles' home and told them Nicholas Lile "started acting crazy," grabbed him by the throat, threw him down, choked him, punched him, lunged at him and threatened to kill him, according to court records.
Nicholas Lile was pronounced dead in his home from one gunshot wound, Jessika Lile testified.
Cooper began cross-examination by asking Lile if she knew it was a crime to file a "false police report."
Jessika Lile repeatedly said during the hearing she told police the truth.
Cooper handed her a stack of photos and asked her to look at them.
Jessika Lile began looking at them, but put them down at one point and said she wasn't expecting to see photographs of her husband's dead body. After she began to cry, Judge Salvador Vasquez allowed her to take a short break.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz questioned whether all the photos needed to be admitted into evidence.
Vasquez told Cooper to make sure the photos had evidentiary value.
Cooper said, "My intent is not to cause any trauma to the witness."
Jessika Lile said she couldn't "make assumptions" about why her husband's shoes ended up on either side of their pool table. She acknowledged the shoe was not visible behind her and her friend in a photograph taken earlier in the night.
She testified she didn't know Thomas brought a gun into her home and that she believed she toppled a bar stool after her husband died, when she became upset with a 911 dispatcher's questions.
Cooper asked if the stool was toppled when her husband jumped from it and whether Jessika Lile jumped on her husband's back and shouted for him to stop.
Jatkiewicz objected, saying, "He's assuming facts not in evidence."
Jessika Lile repeatedly said, "No, that's not true."
Jessika Lile was expected to take the stand for a third day Wednesday. Defense attorneys planned to continue to question her about two phone calls she secretly recorded between herself and her friend.
Jessika Lile testified she made the recordings because she was concerned her own statements to police did not match up with her friend's statements, and she wanted to know what details her friend remembered about the night.