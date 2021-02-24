Widow denies out-of-place objects show signs of a struggle before husband's homicide

Cooper said, "My intent is not to cause any trauma to the witness."

Jessika Lile said she couldn't "make assumptions" about why her husband's shoes ended up on either side of their pool table. She acknowledged the shoe was not visible behind her and her friend in a photograph taken earlier in the night.

She testified she didn't know Thomas brought a gun into her home and that she believed she toppled a bar stool after her husband died, when she became upset with a 911 dispatcher's questions.

Cooper asked if the stool was toppled when her husband jumped from it and whether Jessika Lile jumped on her husband's back and shouted for him to stop.

Jatkiewicz objected, saying, "He's assuming facts not in evidence."

Jessika Lile repeatedly said, "No, that's not true."

Jessika Lile was expected to take the stand for a third day Wednesday. Defense attorneys planned to continue to question her about two phone calls she secretly recorded between herself and her friend.