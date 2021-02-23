Widow testifies she saw no sign of danger before guest shot her husband to death

CROWN POINT — The wife of a slain Navy veteran testified Tuesday their 165-pound dog didn't give any indication her husband was in danger before he was fatally shot by a guest in their house earlier this year.

Jessika Lile broke down in tears as she sat on the stand listening to the hysterical 911 call she made in the moments after her husband, 42-year-old Nicholas Lile, was shot to death Jan. 3 in their basement.

Jessika Lile testified Timothy R. Thomas, 40, arrived at her Lowell-area home at the invitation of her female friend, whom Thomas had been dating.

Nicholas Lile showed Thomas around their basement and the two appeared to be "busting each other's chops" about their military service, Jessika Lile said.

She thought it was just "good-natured" banter, she said.

As she and her friend sat at her bar talking and laughing, she heard a "pop, pop" and turned to see her husband fall to the floor, she said.

"I recall a silhouette running out of the basement," Jessika Lile said.

Her dog, which had been lying near a pool table, didn't growl or bark before the shooting, she said.