Wife charged with reckless homicide in husband's shooting death

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville woman posted a $3,000 cash bond Tuesday after her arrest a day earlier on charges she fatally shot her husband during a fight in July.

Nakeyia J. Anderson, 31, is facing one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, in the homicide of Tihomas D. Anderson, 44, on July 18 in the 5900 block of Harrison Street in Merrillville.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate scheduled Nakeyia Anderson's initial appearance for Oct. 18.

Merrillville police were dispatched to the Andersons' home for a report of an assault with a firearm and found Tihomas lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound to his torso, court records state. He later died at a hospital.

Nakeyia Anderson told investigators she and her husband had been drinking and got into an argument that turned physical.

She claimed Tihomas Anderson took the keys to her silver 2016 Chevrolet Malibu and she got into the car in an attempt to retrieve her handgun from under the front passenger seat.

Nakeyia Anderson told police the gun accidentally went off as she and her husband struggled over it, records state.