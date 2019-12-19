LAPORTE — A 49-year-old rural Center Township man faces felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography after his wife reportedly went to police with concerns about information she found on one of his electronic devices.
Brent Menke was arrested Wednesday after police arrived at his home with two search warrants in the 700 North block of Goldring Road, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
Menke's wife visited the sheriff's department Monday, raising concerns about the unidentified information on the electronic device, police said.
Detectives with the county's criminal investigations division began looking into the complaint and brought in the help of the county prosecutor's office.
Menke was being held at the county jail on a $15,005 cash-only bond, police said.