Will Higgs face criminal charges for sexual harassment claim?

HAMMOND — The jury's still out as to whether longtime public official Anthony Higgs will face criminal charges for allegedly sexually harassing a male co-worker while on the government clock.
Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said this week it would be up to the alleged victim to present the case to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. He said Hammond detectives do not handle misdemeanor investigations.
"We do not investigate crimes unless they are felonies," Kellogg said.
The alleged victim told The Times on Wednesday he wants to pursue criminal charges. The man, who the Times is not naming as a matter of policy, filed a police report with the Hammond Police Department on Sept. 16, records show.
County records show Higgs was fired last week from his county job managing the Hammond courthouse for allegedly stalking and making sexual advances toward the male co-worker despite requests that Higgs stop.
The man told The Times on Wednesday that he wants to pursue charges. He then said he was at work and couldn't speak about this while on the clock and offered to call at a later time.
Higgs has not responded to multiple requests for comment via voice messages left on his cellphone.
The alleged victim told police Sept. 16 that Higgs allegedly sent inappropriate text messages to him, stood outside the man's home and repeatedly made sexual advances despite being told the victim was not interested in such advances, the police report states.
"Suspect also called and texted victim several times after being told to stop," according to the report.
Bradley Carter, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, confirmed it is up to the victim to present the case.
Support Local Journalism
As a matter of Hammond Police Department practice, the department does not have an officer who drops off misdemeanor cases to the prosecutor for review — only felonies, Carter confirmed.
Higgs, a former Hammond city councilman, lost his Hammond seat in a recent election cycle after four consecutive terms serving District 3 since 2003.
During his tenure, Higgs was often the subject of multiple allegations of aggressive and erratic behavior, including making threats against Hammond officials and harassing supporters of political opponents — and a host of other controversies.
Upon learning of the most recent allegations, Matt Fech, attorney for the Lake County Commissioners, launched an investigation. A memo to the commissioners said Fech interviewed Higgs about the harassment claims on Oct. 7, at which time Higgs denied the allegations.
According to Fech, Higgs made $30,995 as building manager. He started with the Lake County Clerk's Office in 2004 and was terminated, effective Oct. 13, from his building manager position in Hammond, Fech said.
This is not the first time Higgs has been accused of erratic behavior, harassment and unprofessional conduct. Past controversies include:
- In February 2019, Higgs was accused of making a threat after a regular city council meeting — one that caused a councilwoman to file a police report out of fear for everyone's safety. Two council members allegedly overheard Higgs say something like, "If people don't stop messing me, someone is gonna wind up dead."
- In March 2018, Higgs accused firefighters who responded to Higgs' home for a medical emergency of stealing $200 and implied he would punish disrespectful firefighters financially. In the same month, police also were called to Higgs' home March 3, 2018, after Higgs allegedly became combative.
- In February 2015, Higgs sued one of his constituents, claiming a low-rent satirical video the resident created, which spoofed Higgs on Facebook, was defamation. The suit ultimately was tossed out of court.
- In May 2014, Higgs was representing his Hammond district at the International Council of Shopping Centers in Las Vegas, a trade show through which local government and other entities showcase their cities for prospective development. Months following the event, Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino officials sent the city of Hammond a letter noting Higgs reeked of alcohol and had slurred speech after tripping and falling over luggage in a hotel hallway during the convention. The hotel's risk manager provided the letter to the city because Higgs attempted to get the hotel to pay for his medical bills.
- In denying the claim, the risk manager wrote, "We have found no evidence of a concealed defect or hazard, as the luggage was clearly open and obvious if one is exercising due care."
Adam Mancilla
Adriel Ruiz
Andrew Mysliwiec
Anthony Flora
Anthony Glenn
Anthony Green
Anthony Guzman
Antur Little
Arnella Parrish
Barry Slack
Bradford Dow
Brian Berry
Brian Romeo
Brittany Wooley
Carlos Spikes
Christopher Hallman
Colton Koszcyzmski
Crystal Smith
Daniel Fischer
Daniel White
Darryl Bourne
Dave Norman
David Jackson
Derek Boss
Doddrick Clark
Emily Sharp
Eric Colley
Eric Conwell
Eric Loera
Gerald Bardeson
Glenn Peterson
Holly Waters
Jacob Hudak
James Lenoir Williams
Jamie Lade
Jason Ruhlander
Jessica Niksich
Joselyn Soria
Kaiaja Bell
Kayla Bradley
Kearia Baylor
Kevin Tomaszewski
Kimberly Smith
Kyle Smith
Marcie Aumiller
Martese Long
Martin Pineda
Micah Hamilton
Michael Bolde
Michelle Blough
Philip Gagna
Ramon Pacheo
Rex Culver
Richard Lindzy
Robert Page
Roberta Kellogg
Rocky Spires
Ryant Jones
Shaughn Nelson
Shay Sullivan
Steven Jeka
Steven Smith
Tyler Curtis
Victor Martinez
Wade Nutall
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.