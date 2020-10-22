Will Higgs face criminal charges for sexual harassment claim?

HAMMOND — The jury's still out as to whether longtime public official Anthony Higgs will face criminal charges for allegedly sexually harassing a male co-worker while on the government clock.

Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said this week it would be up to the alleged victim to present the case to the Lake County Prosecutor's Office. He said Hammond detectives do not handle misdemeanor investigations.

"We do not investigate crimes unless they are felonies," Kellogg said.

The alleged victim told The Times on Wednesday he wants to pursue criminal charges. The man, who the Times is not naming as a matter of policy, filed a police report with the Hammond Police Department on Sept. 16, records show.

County records show Higgs was fired last week from his county job managing the Hammond courthouse for allegedly stalking and making sexual advances toward the male co-worker despite requests that Higgs stop.

The man told The Times on Wednesday that he wants to pursue charges. He then said he was at work and couldn't speak about this while on the clock and offered to call at a later time.

Higgs has not responded to multiple requests for comment via voice messages left on his cellphone.