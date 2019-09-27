GARY — A politically connected attorney is trying to distance himself from a firm at the center of a Lake County tax sale scandal, claiming the firm previously listed him as a managing partner without his knowledge or permission.
On the Indiana Secretary of State’s website, Gary City Council Attorney Rinzer Williams III is listed as one of two managers for Broadway Logistics Complex, a limited liability corporation that purchased more than 500 property tax certificates at the county’s tax sale this year.
A Times investigation found one of Williams’ partners, Thomas Wisniewski, was a serially tax-delinquent real estate speculator, and bidding on behalf of the firm. State law should have barred him from participating in the tax sale because he owes $208,000 in county back taxes.
Williams provided The Times on Friday with an affidavit written by Wisniewski that states Williams’ listing as a managing partner with Broadway “was done both in error, and without the authorization” of Williams.
The affidavit was provided to county officials as they investigated Wisniewski’s ties to Broadway Logistics.
The Lake County Board of Commissioners is floating a new tax sale rule that would bar county-contracted attorneys from simultaneously profiting as private attorneys who conduct title work for tax sale bidders. Williams has been a contracted legal consultant with the Board of Commissioners since 2016.
Though the affidavit claims Williams is not a manager for Broadway Logistics, Williams described himself as one of several investors tied to the group when interviewed by The Times last month.
Williams said he conducted legal work for the group before they presented him with “an investment opportunity.”
Lake County Auditor attorney Randy Wyllie on Thursday filed objections to all 543 of Broadway’s bids on the grounds they were obtained fraudulently. Wyllie said he believes law enforcement is investigating the alleged tax sale fraud.