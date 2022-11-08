Willowcreek and Lute roads closed by fatal crash Tuesday night, Portage police say

Police were not available for comment Tuesday night.
PORTAGE — The intersection between Willowbrook Road and Lute Road in Portage is closed because of a crash with one reported fatality, according to Portage police.
A "multivehicle collision" occurred Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.
Portage police were not immediately available for comment.
This is a developing story. Come back to nwitimes.com for updates.
