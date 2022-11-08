 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Willowcreek and Lute roads closed by fatal crash Tuesday night, Portage police say

PORTAGE — The intersection between Willowbrook Road and Lute Road in Portage is closed because of a crash with one reported fatality, according to Portage police. 

A "multivehicle collision" occurred Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post. Drivers have been advised to avoid the area. 

Portage police were not immediately available for comment.

This is a developing story. Come back to nwitimes.com for updates.

