CROWN POINT — A Winfield Town Council member is considering pleading guilty to charges alleging he hit a landscaper with a vehicle in 2017.
Jim Simmons, 56, was indicted by a grand jury in June 2018 on felony charges of battery with a deadly weapon and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious bodily injury. He pleaded not guilty.
Simmons appeared in court Tuesday with defense attorney Paul Stracci, who said the parties were close to an agreement following a meeting with Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke and Chief Deputy Prosecutor Barb McConnell.
Stracci asked for another court date as Simmons considers his options.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell set Simmons' next hearing for July 2.
Simmons is accused of striking Gary landscaper James Ballard with a vehicle Sept. 27, 2017, after a dispute in the 5200 block of 105th Lane in Winfield.
Ballard's attorney, Roy Dominguez, filed a civil lawsuit against Simmons on his client's behalf in October. That lawsuit remains pending.