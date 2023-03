WINFIELD — Town Councilman Jonathan Derwinski was found to be nearly 2½ times the legal limit for drinking and driving Wednesday night after police responded to reports of his vehicle "being all over the roadway," according to the Winfield arrest report.

While being taken to the jail for the blood-alcohol test, Derwinski "stated several times that he understood that he had messed up by drinking but did not understand why officers would not allow him to park his vehicle and walk home," the report says.

Police said they were called out shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday in response to a report of a reckless driver in a blue Honda SUV traveling east on 109th Avenue.

An officer reported seeing the vehicle cross the center line once and weave inside its lane multiple times.

"I also paced the vehicle going 46 mph in a 30-mph zone," the officer said.

After stopping the vehicle in the 9200 block of East 109th, the officer said he smelled alcohol coming from the breath of the driver, identified as Derwinski, and noticed his eyes to be red and glossy.

"I observed his manual dexterity to be poor," the officer wrote in the report.

Derwinski reportedly told police he was coming from Buddy & Pals Place in Crown Point, where he drank two beers around 9 p.m.

"I observed him use the door for balance as he was getting out of the vehicle," the officer said.

While hesitating at first, Derwinski agreed to take part in field-sobriety tests, according to the arrest report. He lost his balance and fell when asked to walk in a straight line, and it was determined that he was not cooperating with the test.

"Due to his balance being very poor, the decision was made for him not to do the one-leg stand," the officer said.

Derwinski was taken to Lake County Jail, where his blood-alcohol concentration was found to be 0.195; the legal limit for drinking alcohol and driving is 0.08.

He faces several counts of operating while intoxicated, including one of endangering others, police said.

Derwinski, a Republican office-holder, declined to comment when reached Thursday. He is seeking reelection in the spring municipal elections.

