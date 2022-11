Winfield father charged with neglect after infant suffers brain injury

CROWN POINT — A Winfield father was charged Monday with two felonies after his 4-month-old daughter was admitted to a Chicago hospital with injuries consistent with abuse, court records show.

Jeffrey D. Sienkiewicz, 39, made several different statements about what caused his daughter's injuries and told a social worker and nurse at Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago: "I did it. This is my fault," court documents allege.

The 4-month-old was expected to survive, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Sienkiewicz was expected to make an initial appearance Wednesday on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and aggravated battery.

Sienkiewicz called a family member Nov. 8 and said the baby wasn't acting normal and appeared "kind of limp," according to court records.

The baby appeared to be crying and hiccuping when Sienkiewicz talked to the family member via video call, but the child appeared to be OK when the family member saw her later that day, documents state.

On Nov. 9, the infant's mother was holding her when her head tilted over, her eyes rolled back in her head, her arms and legs began to stiffen and she displayed seizure-like activity, records state.

After a few minutes, the baby began to vomit violently. The baby's mother took her for a medical test, but a pediatrician initially said she looked OK, records state.

The pediatrician called the child's mother later and said the baby had fluid on her brain, records state. The baby's mother took her to Lurie Children's Hospital later that night after the child suffered another seizure-like episode.

Medical staff at Lurie's determined the baby suffered a brain injury and bruising to her back.

Sienkiewicz initially said a sibling may have shaken the baby. When challenged, he said he may have shaken her too hard because he had a panic attack while the baby was having a seizure, records state.

Sienkiewicz then said the baby was in a stroller that tipped over and he picked it up too hard, records state. Sienkiewicz claimed the baby's blanket got caught and he dropped her but caught her before she hit the floor.

Sienkiewicz told medical staff the family's dog knocked over his baby's stroller, records state.

One of the baby's siblings told police Sienkiewicz sometime became angry when the baby cried and pushed her stroller into walls or squeezed her, according to court documents.

Sienkiewicz told police he never pushed the stroller into a wall and only squeezed the baby's belly to encourage a bowel movement.