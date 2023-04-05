Winfield police said Wednesday a reported weekend burglary at a home on East 123rd Avenue in the Stonegate neighborhood did not occur.

“After reviewing the security cameras from the area, officers' body camera footage, and studying the evidence photos, we believed that the 'burglary' had been staged,“ Town Marshal Dan Ball posted online in a message to the community.

The homeowner had reported to police that items had been stolen from his open garage Saturday.

But upon questioning, the homeowner “freely and readily admitted to falsely reporting a burglary,“ Ball said in the post. “There has been no decision yet as to whether or not to charge him with a Level 6 felony of falsely reporting a crime.“

Ball said police were sharing the information “to assure the community, and the Stonegate neighborhood, that a serious crime had not been perpetrated in Winfield.“