Winfield police searching for alleged theft suspect caught on camera

WINFIELD — Authorities are searching for the identity of a theft suspect who allegedly stole gas and cigarettes from a Winfield business.

The thief struck at 7:10 p.m. Nov. 24 at the Marathon Gas Station at East 109th Avenue and Randolph Street, according to the Winfield Police Department.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a dark blue jacket and a Carhartt stocking cap. In addition, he was driving a dark blue Ford F-150 with Indiana truck license plates.

On Wednesday, police released a photo from surveillance footage to see if anyone can identify him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Winfield Police Department at 219-779-9326.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.