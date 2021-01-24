 Skip to main content
Wisconsin woman nabbed in LaPorte County had meth, needles, police say
This photo provided by Indiana State Police shows the narcotics and hypodermic needle police say they found at a LaPorte gas station in the possession of Nicole Orlopp, 36, of Waukesha, Wisconsin.

 Provided

LAPORTE — A Wisconsin woman was arrested at a LaPorte County gas station Friday morning after Indiana State Police officers detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from her vehicle.

Officers said they noticed the smell while speaking to the occupants of a silver Lexus parked at a gas station at the intersection of U.S. 20 and U.S. 35.

Further investigation led to the discovery of several hypodermic needles and narcotics in the possession of Nicole Orlopp, 36, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, police said.

According to police, Orlopp was booked on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic needle — both felonies.

Any actual charges will be determined in coming days by the LaPorte County prosecutor, police said.

Related to this story

