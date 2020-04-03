With COVID-19 stimulus payments come scam attempts, state officials warn

As Hoosiers await stimulus checks from the federal government, scammers are posing as government agencies and other organizations in an attempt to obtain financial information for personal gain, the Indiana Department of Revenue warned.
The federal government expects to begin making payments to millions of Americans under the new stimulus law in mid-April, but some people without direct deposit information may not get checks until mid-August or later, The Associated Press.
The payments are part of the $2.2 trillion rescue package signed into law March 27 by President Donald Trump aimed at combating the economic ravages of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Indiana Department of Revenue said text messages, emails, websites and social media posts are being created to scam people.
Key signs of these scams include:
• Emphasis on the terms "stimulus check" or "stimulus payment." The Internal Revenue Service uses the official term "economic impact payment."
• A request to sign over a stimulus check.
• A request by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information to receive or speed up their stimulus check.
• The arrival of a fake check in the mail, with a request that the individual call a number or verify information online to cash it.
Never engage with potential scammers online or on the phone, the department said.
Authorities ask anyone who receives emails, text messages or social media attempts to gather information that appears to be from the Indiana Department of Revenue, the IRS or an organization closely linked to either government agency, such as the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, to forward it to phishing@irs.gov.
Learn more about reporting suspected scams by going to the Report Phishing and Online Scams page on the IRS website.
Individuals can find official IRS information about the COVID-19 pandemic and economic impact payments on the IRS Coronavirus Tax Relief web page. For information on COVID-19 related changes to DOR operations and ongoing taxpayer relief, visit DOR’s Coronavirus webpage at dor.in.gov/7870.htm.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
