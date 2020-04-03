With COVID-19 stimulus payments come scam attempts, state officials warn

• A request by phone, email, text or social media for verification of personal and/or banking information to receive or speed up their stimulus check.

• The arrival of a fake check in the mail, with a request that the individual call a number or verify information online to cash it.

Never engage with potential scammers online or on the phone, the department said.

Authorities ask anyone who receives emails, text messages or social media attempts to gather information that appears to be from the Indiana Department of Revenue, the IRS or an organization closely linked to either government agency, such as the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, to forward it to phishing@irs.gov.

Learn more about reporting suspected scams by going to the Report Phishing and Online Scams page on the IRS website.