With K-9's help, man in custody after chase ends with car fire, police say

GARY — A K-9 helped police arrest a man Thursday morning after he led officers on a pursuit in a stolen BMW, which caught fire in the city's Glen Park neighborhood, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

A Hobart police officer was taking a stolen vehicle report from the BMW's owner just after 9:30 a.m. when dispatchers advised Gary police were chasing the car and confirmed it had the same license plate, Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales said.

A Gary police officer first spotted the BMW near 21st Avenue and Delaware Street, Hamady said.

The driver didn't stop and led police on a chase that ended near 43rd Avenue and Jefferson Street.

K-9 Roki helped officers take the man into custody, but didn't bite the man, Hamady said.

The Gary Fire Department responded after the car caught fire and flames spread through fallen leaves on the ground.

The owner of the 2006 BMW told Hobart police he last saw the car about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Alabama Street, where it had been left unlocked with the keys inside, Gonzales said.