Witness in Xbox homicide case pleads guilty to robbing pizza delivery driver

CROWN POINT — A man linked to the slaying of a Merrillville teenager robbed of an Xbox in 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to robbing a pizza delivery driver days before the homicide.

Dezman C. Dukes, 21, of Gary, admitted in a plea agreement he called Domino's pizza June 9, 2019, to lure a delivery driver to the 5000 block of Pennsylvania Street in Gary and rob the driver.

Detectives discovered evidence of the robbery while investigating the June 12, 2019, robbery and shooting death of 17-year-old Johnny Peluyera in the 5000 block of Maryland Street in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Dukes and Garry L. Higgins IV, 19, of Gary, initially were charged in connection with Peluyera's homicide.

The charges against Dukes were rejected in 2019 for lack of probable cause, and prosecutors later withdrew them. Dukes initially cooperated with the state, but a judge sentenced him in 2021 to 30 days in jail for failing to comply with orders to participate in court proceedings in the case against Higgins.

Higgins was sentenced in September to 28 years in prison and two on probation for killing Peluyera.

Dukes pleaded guilty in the robbery of the Domino's driver during a court appearance Thursday with attorney John Cantrell.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie said his office attempted to notify the delivery driver of the plea agreement but was unable to reach him.

If Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Dukes' plea agreement, she would sentence him to two years in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.

Bokota granted Cantrell's motion to order Dukes be transferred from Lake County Jail to Community Corrections ahead of his sentencing, which was scheduled for March 24.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.