Witness testifies he looked into eyes of man accused of killing 1, wounding 2

They were in their bedroom when they heard what sounded like firecrackers, they said.

The man ran to the stairway and saw flashes, then returned to wake his girlfriend and tell her someone was shooting up Brown's room, he said.

He ran back to the top of the stairway, looked down and saw a man in a blue hoodie pointing a silver and black gun at him, he testified.

"I was looking at him in the eye," he said. "He had a bandanna over his face."

The gun that was pointed at him appeared to be a .40-caliber, because of the size of the barrel, he said. It was the same gun as the one in the Facebook photo of Burgess, he testified.

The man said he felt a sensation and turned to run, because he'd been shot.

The man's girlfriend said she was in her bedroom when she caught a glimpse of a man in a blue hoodie walking by her door.

He had two dreadlocks protruding from under the hoodie, and appeared to be about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, she said.

Under questioning by defense attorney Aaron Koonce, the man corrected his previous testimony about when the boyfriend of one of the older children left the home.