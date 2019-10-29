VALPARAISO — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected a request by the defense to toss out the testimony of two eyewitnesses in a Portage murder case stemming back just more than 10 years ago.
The accused, Dominique Smith, had asked the court to throw out the testimony in question based on claims that investigators were "unduly suggestive" when they presented a photo lineup to the witnesses last fall that led to the break in the decade-old case.
Smith filed what is known as an interlocutory appeal, which involves asking the appellate court to hear a contentious issue while the overall criminal case is still pending. The court denied the request, according to court documents.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who had allowed the appeal to go forward, had earlier denied the request.
Smith's motion said Clymer determined the photo lineup was not "impermissibly suggestive despite the marked difference between the complexion of the defendant and those in the 'filler' photographs. Mr. Smith respectfully disagrees with the court's conclusion and believes that it is contrary to Indiana case law."
The case is now set to go to trial in Clymer's court Feb. 17.
Smith, 30, is charged with murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.
Smith's motion says the issue to be appealed is whether the pretrial identifications of Smith by witnesses Erin and Joseph Hood were "impermissibly suggestive" and if so, whether that "tainted subsequent in-court identifications."
Portage police Detective Mike Vaughan presented the six photographs to each witness separately and did not indicate if Smith was among the photographs, Clymer said in his initial ruling. He also told the witnesses "it was OK if they did not see the defendant's picture."
The Hoods also did not hesitate during a recent court hearing to point out Smith as the man they saw shoot and kill Higgins.
