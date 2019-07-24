VALPARAISO — Joseph and Erin Hood did not hesitate Wednesday morning when asked by a prosecutor to point out the man in the courtroom they saw fatally shoot 27-year-old Jeremiah Higgins 10 years ago.
Both pointed at 29-year-old Dominique Smith, who sat just a few feet away wearing black-and-white striped jail garb and shackles.
The two witnesses rebuffed claims by the defense that investigators were "unduly suggestive" when they presented a photo lineup to them last fall that led to the break in the decade-old case. Testimony from the pair should be tossed out, the defense argued.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer took the case under consideration and plans to rule at a later date.
"Everything was clean cut and simple. He (Portage Police Detective Mike Vaughan) wanted me to come and look at pictures," Erin Hood said Wednesday.
After presenting Joseph Hood with copies of the photo lineup used Nov. 8, Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Buitendorp asked, "Did he (Vaughan) ever indicate that you had to pick someone?"
"No," Joseph Hood replied.
Both Erin and Joseph identified Smith as the shooter from that photo lineup.
The investigators, who reopened the cold case last year, are accused by the defense of drawing attention to the facial hair of the five individuals in a photo lineup and explaining that people can change their appearance over time, according to the motion to suppress identification.
Both witnesses have said the shooter had no facial hair, but all five of the men in the photo lineup had facial hair, the defense said.
"This had the blatant effect of suggesting that (witnesses) should identify an individual even if his facial hair did not match their recollection," according to the motion.
The investigators are further accused by the defense of choosing photos of other men with a "substantially lighter complexion" to emphasize Smith's dark complexion, the defense argues.
The witnesses said the shooter had a dark complexion.
Smith, who is charged with murder, is accused of gunning down Higgins on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage, according to court records.
Joseph Hood, who was Higgins' roommate, said Wednesday that he and Higgins were at home with their girlfriends when a knock at the door revealed a woman and "a second later, a gun in my face."
The gunman entered the apartment, located behind a Strack & Van Til grocery store, and asked "Where's Tommy?" and "Where's the money?" before shooting Higgins three times during a struggle, police said.
"The guy with the gun had my full attention," Joseph said.
Erin Hood said she, too, saw the gunman clearly.
"I thought my life was about to end," she said.
Attending Wednesday's hearing was the mother of the shooting victim, Cindy Higgins.
"I don't have anger at the guy," she said of Smith. "I have sympathy. I wonder what brought him to this place."
Cindy Higgins said she began the No Greater Love Ministries in the wake of her son's death and ministers to those in jail, on the streets and in drug rehabilitation.