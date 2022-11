Witnesses, license plate readers help police track down homicide suspect

CROWN POINT — Police tracked down a 44-year-old man Thursday after he shot and killed another man in Gary and recovered a handgun from his 19-year-old girlfriend's jacket, court records show.

Anthony L. Cruz, 44, of Gary was charged with murder and felony and misdemeanor counts of unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Vanessa Mack, 19, of Gary was charged with felony counts of assisting a criminal and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor counts of assisting a criminal and possession of marijuana.

Cruz had not yet made an initial appearance in Lake Criminal Court. Mack's initial appearance was scheduled for Monday.

Kervin Dixon, 50, was working on his vehicle about 10:15 a.m. Thursday in the 3500 block of Washington Street when a lighter-skinned man with a mustache pulled up in a dark-colored car and shot Dixon several times, according to police and court records.

Witnesses told police the driver of the dark-colored car reached across his body to fire five or six shots at Dixon before fleeing.

Officers arrived to find Dixon on the ground near his Nissan Murano. He was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus where he was pronounced dead, records state.

Police found several spent 9 mm shell casings at the homicide scene.

Detectives learned Dixon had been feuding with Cruz over a $30,000 check that was "improperly cashed," according to court documents.

Cruz had a white Toyota 4Runner registered in Indiana, but police learned its license plate appeared to be improperly affixed to a dark blue Saab with chrome rims and a dark tint, records state.

Gary police entered the number into a license plate reader system and learned the Saab was entering Hammond from East Chicago. They contacted Hammond police, who stopped the Saab about 11:30 p.m. Thursday near Michigan Street and Calumet Avenue.

Cruz and Mack were detained, and police towed the Saab for further investigation, records state.

While she was being handcuffed, Mack told an officer she had a handgun in her jacket pocket. The officer recovered a 9 mm pistol which was not fully loaded and contains rounds with a head stamp matching spent casings found at the homicide scene, records state.

Police also discovered an "E" trim piece was missing from the Saab's door panel. A similar "E" trim piece was found at the homicide scene, documents state.

During a search of the Saab, police found about 9 grams of suspected marijuana and 48 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Mack's purse, records state.

Cruz agreed to speak with detectives but denied being in the area of Dixon's homicide, according to documents. Mack requested an attorney.

Cruz was being held without bond. Mack's bond was set at $45,000 surety or $4,500 cash.