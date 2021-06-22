Witness's credibility will be key during man's murder trial

CROWN POINT — Lake Criminal Court jurors will decide this week whether to convict an Ohio man of murder and burglary charges based, in part, on testimony from a man who talked to police because he was seeking a more lenient sentence for a gun crime, attorneys said.
Desmon S. McQuay, 29, was charged in November 2019 in the shooting death of 19-year-old Julian Nava on March 18, 2011, inside Nava's home in the 4200 block of West 22nd Avenue in Gary.
The charges were filed after a man in federal custody worked with police to elicit self-incriminating statements from McQuay during recorded phone conversations, court records state.
The witness, who later pleaded guilty to a federal firearms offense, told detectives assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team he was with McQuay the afternoon McQuay shot and killed Nava.
Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said the witness knew Nava, because they both attended Thea Bowman Academy in Gary and played sports together.
The witness told police he was giving McQuay a ride when he stopped at Nava's home to use the bathroom, she said.
The witness said he exited the bathroom and saw McQuay had pistol-whipped Nava's face. He claimed McQuay told him to search the home for valuables, but they left empty-handed, she said.
After driving a short distance, McQuay told the witness to stop the car, jumped out and and went back to kick in Nava's back door, shoot Nava and take an electronic device, records allege.
Jatkiewicz told jurors it would be up to them to evaluate the witness's credibility, but there would be no mistake about what McQuay meant as he spoke to the witness during a 2019 telephone call between McQuay and the witness that police recorded.
Defense attorney Gojko Kasich told jurors Jatkiewicz and her co-counsel, Keith Anderson, wanted them to believe McQuay made a reference during that call to getting rid of a murder weapon.
However, a firearms examiner was unable to determine what type of gun fired the shots that killed Nava, he said.
Also, the witness didn't initially tell investigators he was arrested two days after Nava's homicide with a 9 mm handgun, Kasich said.
The witness waited more than eight years before coming forward, he said.
"One would think (the witness), the good friend that he is, would immediately report the murder of his friend Julian Nava, but he didn't," Kasich said.
The attorney accused the witness of shopping information about a murder to police in exchange for a more lenient sentence.
The witness had just finished a prison sentence in 2018 when he found himself facing a firearm charge in U.S. District Court, Kasich said.
The defense attorney also asked jurors to pay close attention to testimony from Nava's neighbor, who has offered conflicting descriptions of the men he saw at Nava's home around the time of the shooting.
McQuay's trial was scheduled to continue Wednesday before Judge Salvador Vasquez.