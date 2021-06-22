Witness's credibility will be key during man's murder trial

After driving a short distance, McQuay told the witness to stop the car, jumped out and and went back to kick in Nava's back door, shoot Nava and take an electronic device, records allege.

Jatkiewicz told jurors it would be up to them to evaluate the witness's credibility, but there would be no mistake about what McQuay meant as he spoke to the witness during a 2019 telephone call between McQuay and the witness that police recorded.

Defense attorney Gojko Kasich told jurors Jatkiewicz and her co-counsel, Keith Anderson, wanted them to believe McQuay made a reference during that call to getting rid of a murder weapon.

However, a firearms examiner was unable to determine what type of gun fired the shots that killed Nava, he said.

Also, the witness didn't initially tell investigators he was arrested two days after Nava's homicide with a 9 mm handgun, Kasich said.

The witness waited more than eight years before coming forward, he said.

"One would think (the witness), the good friend that he is, would immediately report the murder of his friend Julian Nava, but he didn't," Kasich said.