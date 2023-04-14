VALPARAISO — A 54-year-old Chesterton man was handed what could be a life sentence this week after being found guilty of repeatedly molesting and threatening a young girl disguised as "a game of doctor," a court document shows.

"He was truly a wolf in sheep's clothing," Senior Judge Michael Bergerson wrote when sentencing Daniel Orshonsky to 45 years behind bars.

The judge said the young victim, lacking a biological father in her life, trusted Orshonsky and he repeatedly violated that trust until she could take no more and revealed the ongoing abuse to her mother.

"These acts of depravity occurred many times over the years until (the victim) could no longer keep this as a secret," the judge wrote.

Orshonsky also threatened the child, who was younger than 12 years old, in an attempt to dissuade her from telling anyone about the abuse.

"Her pain in recounting these unspeakable acts was clearly palpable," Bergerson wrote.

A jury deliberated for five hours in February before returning to declare Orshonsky guilty on two felony counts of child molesting and misdemeanor intimidation, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann had said.

The accusations were brought to the attention of police in September 2019, but one of three girls making the accusations had informed her mother of the abuse in 2014, according to court records.

The mother reportedly told police she confronted Orshonsky at the time and he became angry and denied the accusations. He then demanded she not report the accusations to his pastor because the pastor would have been required to call police.

"(The mother) did not report the allegation to anyone but noted that deep down she never forgot what Victim 3 said in 2014 and struggled with this information," police said.

Two of the girls reportedly told police Orshonsky began molesting them when they were 7 and 8 years old.

The incidents took place between 2011 and 2018, according to charging documents.

"Daniel threatened to 'do it worse' if she ever told anyone," one of the girls reportedly told police. "She stated that this would happen with Daniel almost every single day when she and her brother had to take a nap."

If Orshonsky is ever released from prison, he is required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life. He was appointed a public defender to pursue an appeal.

