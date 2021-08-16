Woman, 70, shot and killed in Hegewisch

CHICAGO — Two men reportedly shot and killed a 70-year-old woman as she sat in her car in the Hegewisch neighborhood early Monday morning, according to police.

The Chicago Police Department said the woman was parked in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue around 4:25 a.m. when two men approached her vehicle and began firing. The woman was able to drive down the block before crashing into a street sign and coming to a stop.

The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her body. She was later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she died, police said.

No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

