Woman accused of driving drunk, fatally hitting pedestrian on U.S. 30

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Tuesday allege a Dyer woman was driving drunk in April when she struck and killed a Merrillville man and left the scene.

Lori L. Garrett, 60, is accused of hitting 42-year-old Jason Hudock, who was on foot, about 9 p.m. April 23 near U.S. 30 and Taft Street in Merrillville.

Merrillville police found Hudock laying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police later were dispatched to the Walgreens at U.S. 30 and Merrillville Road for a report of a vehicle with heavy front-end damage, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Garrett told police she may have hit a deer and was transported to the Police Department. During the ride, the officer noticed she smelled of alcohol, records state.

At the police station, Garrett said she "hit a deer or someone else" and she "only had a few drinks earlier in the day," documents allege.

Garrett refused to take a chemical test, so police obtained a warrant to draw her blood. Results showed her blood alcohol content was 0.155, records state. The legal limit for driving in Indiana is 0.08.