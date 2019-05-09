CROWN POINT — A Gary woman was charged Wednesday with four felonies alleging she drove a car into her ex-boyfriend's legs and repeatedly hit his home.
Kenya A. Polk, 47, is accused of pulling the man out of his car by his shirt, throwing him to the ground and fighting with him.
The man told police he was sitting in his car when Polk arrived and told him she wanted him to move out of his home and threatened to "end" him, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
A neighbor separated them as they tussled, and the man retreated to his front porch, records say.
Polk entered a small red SUV, drove through his yard and struck both of his legs with her front bumper, records allege.
The man told police he crawled out of the way as Polk reversed the SUV and struck his house several times, pushing in the front door frame and side of the house.
As Polk reversed out of the yard, she allegedly told the man, "I'm going to kill you if you don't move out of Gary," records say.
The man's wife and infant child were inside the house when it was struck.
Polk was being held on a $50,000 cash bail.