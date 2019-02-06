CROWN POINT — A 20-year-old Valparaiso woman charged with attacking a Merrillville couple and kicking an 18-month-old child remains in Lake County Jail following a bond reduction hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell.
Man-nisha Bowers and her 23-year old sister, Donisha Bowers, both of Gary, are accused of breaking into the home in the 7100 block of Fillmore on Jan. 12 to confront Man-nisha Bowers’ ex-girlfriend and another woman, according to court documents. Donisha Bowers is also being held in the Lake County Jail with bond set at $150,000 and will appear before Boswell Thursday for a bail revocation hearing.
The victims told police they heard loud knocking at the door and someone trying to break the door down, court records state. The ex-girlfriend told those inside the house to hide and was caught in the hallway by Donisha Bowers, who pointed a gun at her, charging documents indicate.
Those records also state Man-nisha Bowers struck the other woman in the head and face and drew a large knife, stating, “I’m going to kill you.”
Donisha Bowers is accused of hitting the 18-month-old boy in the head, while Man-nisha Bowers allegedly kicked him as he ran toward his mother.
According to court records, the sisters destroyed a door, TV, table, cable box, surveillance camera and console while in the home. At Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Salina Malone showed Boswell photos of the child’s injuries as well as damage to the home.
“There were shards of glass everywhere,” Malone said.
Defense attorney James Thiros told Boswell, “This is a case of romance, broken romance, renewed romance. These women have a lot of history.”
Thiros said neither his client nor her family had any money and could not pay the $15,000 cash bond, 10 percent of her $150,000 surety bond.
He also asked his client be released on her own recognizance with an ankle monitor and be put on house arrest, possibly at a relative’s house in Gary.
Malone said Bowers is a flight risk and asked Boswell to deny Thiros’ request.