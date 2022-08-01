Woman accused of ramming car out of jealousy admits to reduced charge

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman accused of ramming another woman's car with her SUV in 2019 was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor leaving the scene of an accident.

Markisha L. Lacefield, 39, was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended in favor of probation, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Lacefield admitted in a plea agreement to striking another woman's car Nov. 20, 2019, near 49th Avenue and Delaware Street in Gary and leaving the scene of the crash.

In exchange for Lacefield's plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss felony counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness and a misdemeanor count of criminal mischief.

According to charging documents, Lacefield became angry after seeing her ex-boyfriend in the passenger seat of the woman's car, followed them and rammed the woman's car two times.

Lacefield was represented by attorney Kenya Jones.