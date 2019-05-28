CROWN POINT — A 39-year-old woman is accused of dealing drugs out of her nail salon on Ridge Road in Munster.
Judy Le Leung, of Munster, reportedly used her business, Dashing Diva Nails by Judy, as a front to sell cocaine, marijuana and THC cartridges.
Police began their investigation into Leung April 2, where officers conducted a controlled buy and received $1,500 worth of cocaine, according to a probable cause statement.
Additional drug purchases were made April 11, April 26, May 16 and May 23, police said. Leung was arrested May 23.
Jimmy Van Le, 36, of Chicago, was also taken into custody with Leung. He is accused of dealing drugs out of the shop, as well as his vehicle.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
Leung has been charged with multiple felony counts of possession and dealing, with Van Le facing similar charges.
A hearing is set for both 8:30 a.m. June 10.
Abdallah Mohammed Oadeh
Adela Causevic
Alejandro Alicea Velez
Aniya Devon Harris
Anthony Cornell Brown
Anthony La'Mont Triplett Jr.
Ashley Virginia Andrews
Brian A. Kokos
Brian Scott Kale
Bryan Jerrod Parks
Caleb Nathan Boyd
Charles Edward Johnson Jr.
Charles Randy Moore
Christopher Lee Coakley
Connor James Killian
Craig Michael Muehlman
Curtis Lavelle March
Cynthia Melissa Ortega
Cyrus Lee Steczo
Damonte Montreal Hannah
Danielle Christine Bates
Darin Elliot Dion Nicholson
David Jerome Nedoff
Denver Cecil Brown
Devonte Montrell Humphrey
Dwayne Lee Roberts Jr.
Eric Dwaine Camacho
Eric Scott Taylor
Esteban Soto Jr.
Eugene B. Jones Jr.
Gabriela Liane Cockriel
Gerald Louis Kurek Jr.
Gregory Nash
Haley Rose Cummings
Jaclyn Danielle Hillard
Jaime Sanchez
Jason Bernard Weede
Jason Michael Dageforde
Jeffrey Jack Todd
Jermell Dupree Anderson
John Jerome Stokes
Joseph Spencer Haneline
Joshua Manuel Stewart
Joshua Robert Clark
Kate Lynn Wimberly
Keith Allen Bretthorst
Keith Lamont Sanders
Kenneth Eugene Oliver Jr.
Kevin John Kane
Leroy Williams III
Luvjoy G. Spencer
Margaret Naomi King
Marija Losic
Marisol Smith
Melissa Anne Fech
Melissa Jean Sheffer
Michael Steven Mandich
Michael Todd Szala
Natalia Shanterri Harris
Nicholas Reid
Orlando V. Haymon
Phil S. Williams
Richard Alan Crague
Ricky Lee Deering
Robert Henry Brannon
Robert Sean Bertucci
Sean Thomas Maher Jr.
Shawn Lester Staggs
Starr Jihaan Bailey
Steven Bundy
Steven Lee May
Timothy Lamarr Brown
Tyray Lamont Williams
Wanda Ann Sikorski
William Raymond Evans
Zhakeem Isiah Foster