CROWN POINT — A 39-year-old woman is accused of dealing drugs out of her nail salon on Ridge Road in Munster.

Judy Le Leung, of Munster, reportedly used her business, Dashing Diva Nails by Judy, as a front to sell cocaine, marijuana and THC cartridges.

Police began their investigation into Leung April 2, where officers conducted a controlled buy and received $1,500 worth of cocaine, according to a probable cause statement. 

Additional drug purchases were made April 11, April 26, May 16 and May 23, police said. Leung was arrested May 23. 

Jimmy Van Le, 36, of Chicago, was also taken into custody with Leung. He is accused of dealing drugs out of the shop, as well as his vehicle.

Leung has been charged with multiple felony counts of possession and dealing, with Van Le facing similar charges.

A hearing is set for both 8:30 a.m. June 10.

