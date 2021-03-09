Woman accused of sexual battery at lingerie store strikes a plea deal

CROWN POINT — A Schererville woman avoided a felony conviction Friday by pleading guilty in two cases, including one in which she was accused of sexually battering a Victoria's Secret employee.

Tina M. Rice, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a narcotic drug and battery, a class B misdemeanor.

Rice agreed to a suspended sentence of one year in jail on the drug charge and a suspended six-month jail sentence on the battery count.

In accordance with Rice's plea agreement, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas suspended both sentences and placed her on probation for 1 1/2 years.

Rice's plea agreement called for her drug conviction to be entered as a class A misdemeanor.

Rice was represented by attorney John Cantrell.

Rice was arrested Jan. 18, 2019, on allegations she pulled down a retail associate's pants in a dressing room at Victoria's Secret and made a comment about the associate's private area. Rice also is accused of slapping another employee's buttocks on the way out of the store.