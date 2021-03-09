Woman accused of sexual battery at lingerie store strikes a plea deal

CROWN POINT — A Schererville woman avoided a felony conviction Friday by pleading guilty in two cases, including one in which she was accused of sexually battering a Victoria's Secret employee.
Tina M. Rice, 40, pleaded guilty Friday to possession of a narcotic drug and battery, a class B misdemeanor.
Rice agreed to a suspended sentence of one year in jail on the drug charge and a suspended six-month jail sentence on the battery count.
In accordance with Rice's plea agreement, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas suspended both sentences and placed her on probation for 1 1/2 years.
Rice's plea agreement called for her drug conviction to be entered as a class A misdemeanor.
Rice was represented by attorney John Cantrell.
Rice was arrested Jan. 18, 2019, on allegations she pulled down a retail associate's pants in a dressing room at Victoria's Secret and made a comment about the associate's private area. Rice also is accused of slapping another employee's buttocks on the way out of the store.
Lake County sheriff's police pulled over Rice on Feb. 20, 2019, after she suspiciously circled several blocks in Gary and quickly went inside a home on 19th Avenue. During the traffic stop, she turned over 0.3 grams of heroin to police and admitted she had just purchased it.