HAMMOND — The U.S. Attorney is charging an Iowa woman with illegally possessing a short-barreled rifle.

Lainey Graff is in federal custody this week following her appearance Tuesday before a U.S. District Court magistrate judge on a felony count that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment.

The government alleges Hammond police arrested the 22-year-old resident of Sigourney, Iowa, following a brief high-speed chase Sunday afternoon.

Police say they found two 9 mm caliber CZ Scorpion EVO 3 “rifle-style” pistols in the car she was driving.

Federal prosecutors allege she attached a Magpul Zhukov gunstock to one of the pistols, illegally converting it into short-barreled rifle, because she hadn't filed paperwork with the government to officially register or pay the taxes required.

Federal regulators typically define pistols as guns short enough to be fired singlehandedly and rifles as longer guns with a structural support, called a stock, making it easier to accurately aim gunfire.

In the past two decades, firearms manufacturers have been marketing increasing numbers of larger, heavier handguns as well as attachments that provide the shooter with better aim support, according to a 2021 report by the Washington D.C.-based Congressional Research Service.

Gun control groups like the Brady Campaign to prevent Gun Violence support efforts by the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives bureau to strictly enforce nearly century-old regulations on short-barrel rifles that, in their view, apply to more recent enhanced pistols.

Mark Collins, director of federal policy for Brady, said Wednesday a heightened regulation of this kind of weapon is needed because short barrel rifles fire bullets with more energy and more accurately then pistols and are more compact and concealable than other rifles.

Federal law make it a crime to possess a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches in length unless its ownership is reported to the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

Collins said this rule is good for public safety because the background check and ownership identification required by the registration process usually ensured such guns remain in the hands of law-abiding owners.

Court papers in Graff’s case state the Hammond police license plate reader system alerted officers Sunday afternoon to a green Mini Cooper bearing a stolen Illinois license plate in north Hammond.

Officers chased the vehicle from Hohman Avenue west to 142nd and Grover Avenue in Burnham, Illinois where the car crashed into a house where Graff was arrested.

Police recovered eight firearms, including CZ Scorpions, with barrels less than 16 inches long, 720 rounds of ammunition and a bullet resistant vest from inside the car.

Graff told police she purchased one of the CZ Scorpions at a gun store in Ames, Iowa and attached a Magpul Zhukov stock to it herself with some hand tools because the stock made the gun easier fire from the shoulder.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Emanuel Weekley Shadell Peyton Mark Ryan Xavier Rosales Luis Martinez Jr. Ramon Mackerl II Nicholas Laskarin Namambo Johnson Filiberto Garcia Jr. Porcha Harvey Lobbins Lisa Hill Christa Easton Mia Dominik Anastasia Clark Steven Csepiga Sabrina Armstrong Mark Tirado Jabarri Lones-Stanton Maria Martinez Damani King Quinnton Bulthius Mathew Johnson Tina Floore Junice Stewart Krystle Washington Martin Sanchez Jr. Angel Roman Solomon Pearson Britney Oglesby Michael Moran Michael Noll Jr. John Kern Ashley Hahney Larry Keller Charles Moore Brian Fulka Shawn Fullgraf Alfonso Clark Jr. Everette Cooksey Patrick Childers Jonnel Boyd Tourice Anderson Tyrone West Keyon Underwood Robert Taylor Jr. Saranore Travis Joseph Roman Torres James Riffle III Troy Purdimon Katharina Negele Nature Nelson Tervon Moore Frederick Harris Jr. Travon Jones Terry Harris-Lockhart Dewhawn Fleming Joseph Desi Angel Gonzalez Alicia Banda Kevin Ammons Lyndon Armstrong Jr. Antonio Silva-Corral Dontell Toney Vincenza Weder Brittany Sieb Christopher Roe Fred Scott Romeo Rodriguez Elliott Raye Leonel Portes Jr. Brandy Hero David Moore Anthony Hill Joshua Gray Kenneth Daniels