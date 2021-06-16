Woman accused of stealing money from Union Township school groups

VALPARAISO — A Union Township woman posted a $1,500 cash bond Monday on charges alleging she stole more than $24,000 from two school organizations while serving as their treasurer.

Kristie Rouse-Sears, 28, was charged with two felony counts of theft and two misdemeanor counts of conversion.

She has not yet entered pleas. Her initial hearing was set for June 23, online court records showed.

Porter County sheriff's police opened an investigation in early May, after an administrator at Union Center Elementary School reported school officials had discovered the PTO checking account was missing about $8,000, according to Porter Superior Court records.

School officials told police Rouse-Sears, who served as treasurer of the Union Center Elementary PTO from February 2020 to May, admitted she had been writing checks to herself from the PTO account for about a year.

Rouse-Sears allegedly told school officials she had been slowly paying back the account and still owed about $3,200 in May, records state.

Rouse-Sears deposited $15,352 in the PTO account May 6, the day before school administrators notified police of the alleged theft, according to sheriff's police.