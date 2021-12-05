Woman accused of striking boyfriend with car on U.S. 30 in Schererville, causing severe brain damage, courts say

When the officer asked him if Merritt had struck him with her vehicle, he replied he did not know who hit him and this it might be some old friend. The victim then declined to talk to officers further, police stated in the report.

Witnesses of the crash told police they saw a blue Ford Explorer was seen leaving the the Family Dollar parking lot "in an unsafe manner" traveling toward U.S. 30 and Pine Island Drive when they saw a man running across the parking lot, according to court reports.

The man was then seen running in front of the Ford Explorer on U.S. 30 and was struck by the vehicle; however the driver was seen continuing to drive east on U.S. 30 until the vehicle was out of view, court documents stated.

Witnesses inside the dollar store said they saw the two individuals inside the business arguing. A witness said the man was seen pushing the woman and when they approached the cash register, the man began arguing with an employee and accusing the employee of having a relationship with the woman, according to court reports. After, the two were seen leaving the store.