Woman accused of whipping girl's legs with cord, belt because she wasn't focused on homework

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville woman and her boyfriend were charged with neglect Tuesday in connection with allegations she beat his 13-year-old daughter with a belt and electrical cord for not focusing on her homework.

Paulatanisha M. Hilton, 30, is accused of whipping the girl's legs Nov. 5 after noticing the girl had gotten up from a table and was not focused on homework.

Terrel L. McCollum, 37, arrived home while Hilton was whipping the girl's bare legs in the girl's bedroom and pointed out another time on a video where the girl was not focused on homework, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

McCollum is accused of previously telling Hilton to stop counting how many lashings the girl received and to "hit her till she gets it."

The alleged abuse came to light after the girl's mother noticed bruises on the girl's leg during a visit Nov. 8 and alerted authorities, records say.

The girl told police Hilton became angry with her when she said "ouch" after sitting down and whipped her two more times, records state.

During an interview with police, Hilton allegedly admitted she "was frustrated and realized she went too far," records say. She told investigators the girl gets easily distracted from homework.