Woman admits she did nothing to stop man from abusing her elderly, disabled relatives

CROWN POINT — A Hobart woman pleaded guilty Friday to charges alleging she allowed her boyfriend to abuse her elderly grandmother and mentally disabled aunt and did nothing to stop him.

Brittany I. Stewart, 32, and her boyfriend, Nathan Soria, 31, were charged in August, after one of the women escaped from a Hobart home all four people were sharing and a neighbor called police because of her injuries.

Stewart's grandmother suffered numerous injuries all over her body, including a broken finger. Her aunt's body was covered in abrasions, bruises and contusions, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Stewart admitted in her plea agreement that she had access to her grandmother's and aunt's financial assets and that the women had mental and health issues and were unable to care for themselves. The basement where the women were kept was filled with garbage from fast-food wrappers and had little light, records state.

Soria pleaded guilty in December to one count of neglect of a dependent, a level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for 18 months.

Stewart pleaded guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent, both level 3 felonies.