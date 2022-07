Woman admits she fired gun in man's direction during fight

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman pleaded guilty to a lesser charge last week in connection with allegations she fired a shot near a man's head during an argument over who would watch his children.

Naula T. Francis, 19, admitted in a plea agreement she fired a gun in the man's direction but the rounds didn't hit anyone during a fight Dec. 17, 2020, at a home in the 2300 block of West 73rd Avenue in Merrillville.

Francis pleaded guilty to attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota accepts Francis' plea agreement, Francis would be sentenced to one year in the Lake County Jail. She's already served about six months while awaiting a resolution in her case.

In exchange for Francis' plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss counts of attempted murder, criminal confinement and criminal recklessness.

According to charging documents, Francis and two other women arrived at the man's home to drop off children and began arguing with him.

When he grabbed Francis by the arm to escort her out, she grabbed his gun from inside the home, overpowered him and pinned him on a couch, and fired a shot into a cushion about 6 to 12 inches from his head, records state.

Francis' sentencing was set for Aug. 31.