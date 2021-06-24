 Skip to main content
Woman admits she helped man after he fatally stabbed her daughter's boyfriend
CROWN POINT — A grandmother admitted Thursday to helping her boyfriend fatally stab her daughter's boyfriend in April in Hobart.

Koreena M. Henry, 46, of Gary, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, a level 5 felony.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts her plea agreement, Henry could face one to six years in prison.

Henry agreed to cooperate with the government in the prosecution of her boyfriend, Mark A. Jaramillo, 46, of Crown Point, who has pleaded not guilty to one count of murder.

The stabbing April 16 resulted in the death of Rafeal J. Marcano, 27, in the 3800 block of Swift Street in Hobart.

Henry admitted she drove Jaramillo to the home on Swift Street, where Jaramillo started a fight with Marcano and stabbed Marcano in the back, records state.

Henry's plea agreement said she immediately drove Jaramillo away from the crime scene, helped him get rid of the clothes he was wearing and hid out with him for a period of time.

According to court records, Henry distracted her daughter — who was dating Marcano — while Jaramillo fought with Marcano.

After the stabbing, Henry drove her Saturn car past a dying Marcano with Jaramillo, her daughter and grandson as passengers and dropped the grandson off at school, records state.

Henry agreed she will not be sentenced until after the case against Jaramillo is resolved, records show.

