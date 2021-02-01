Woman again accused of stabbing someone while intoxicated

CROWN POINT — For the second time in less than six months, a Chicago woman has been charged with stabbing someone while she was apparently intoxicated.

Danielle T. Brown, 21, is accused of pulling out a switchblade Jan. 9 and beginning to slice and cut at a woman's face as the woman drove.

The woman told police she was able to grab the knife and toss it out the car window, and Brown grabbed the steering wheel and crashed the car into several parked vehicles in the 3900 block of Elm Street in East Chicago.

The woman alleged Brown said, "I'll kill us both right now" before grabbing the wheel.

The woman suffered cuts to her elbow, eyelid and right hand and a bite mark on her left hand, court records state.

Brown got out of the car after the crash and left before police arrived, records state.

Brown arrived at the woman's Gary home the next day holding a large kitchen knife, but the woman was talking to a Gary police officer, records state.

When the woman yelled to Brown that the man was an officer, Brown allegedly fled in a white truck.

Brown was wanted Monday on an arrest warrant.