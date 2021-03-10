Woman agrees to plead guilty in alleged case of witness tampering

HAMMOND — A Gary woman has agreed to plead guilty in a case prosecutors allege was a brutal attempt to intimidate a witness.
Patricia Carrington, 48, of Gary, signaled her intention to plead guilty this week following her son’s decision last week to admit to a federal kidnapping charge.
Carrington and her sons, Jaron and Jarod Johnson, 22 and 24, respectively, had been scheduled to stand trial later this month on allegations they abducted, shot and left a Gary woman for dead two years ago.
Carrington is scheduled to formally enter her plea Friday in federal court in Hammond. Jaron Johnson’s plea hearing is set for March 16.
Jarod Johnson has pleaded not guilty and remains scheduled for trial starting March 22.
Carrington and Jaron Johnson admitted in their plea agreements they knowingly participated in a scheme involving Jarod Johnson “to kidnap the victim in this case to get information concerning the whereabouts of a witness in my brother Jarod’s upcoming (state court) criminal case.
“The victim was forced into a car, blindfolded, duct-taped ... beaten and threatened by us to give us information concerning the witness. ... We ultimately dragged the victim from the car ... and shot her in the face and arm,” the agreement states.
Jarod Johnson was to have been tried two years ago in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point on a charge he wounded a Gary man and woman in a 2017 shooting.
The government alleges the Johnson brothers and their mother set out — the day before Jarod’s 2019 trial was to begin — to hunt down and take captive a woman related to one of Jarod’s alleged 2017 shooting victims.
Court records allege the woman was walking along Ridge Road in Griffith at 11 p.m. April 14, 2019, after finishing work, when the trio pulled up in a car and cut her off.
The woman told police Jaron Johnson got out of the car, pistol whipped her and forced her into their car. Jaron duct-taped her hands behind her back, while his mother blindfolded her, records allege.
The victim said the defendants demanded she tell them the whereabouts of a key prosecution witness against Jarod in the 2017 attempted murder case.
The victim said they beat her when she refused to answer and later drove to an abandoned house in Gary’s Glen Park section and shot her several times, wounding her in the face and arm.
She told police she played dead for about 20 minutes before she found a nearby resident and asked for help.
Police found blood, duct tape and four discharged bullet casings outside an abandoned house near 44th Avenue and Mississippi Street, according to court records.
Police traced Jarod Johnson to that location, through a global positioning device he wore that night as a condition of his pretrial release, documents state. The woman later identified Carrington and the Johnson brothers as her attackers, records state.