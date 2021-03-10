Woman agrees to plead guilty in alleged case of witness tampering

Jarod Johnson was to have been tried two years ago in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point on a charge he wounded a Gary man and woman in a 2017 shooting.

The government alleges the Johnson brothers and their mother set out — the day before Jarod’s 2019 trial was to begin — to hunt down and take captive a woman related to one of Jarod’s alleged 2017 shooting victims.

Court records allege the woman was walking along Ridge Road in Griffith at 11 p.m. April 14, 2019, after finishing work, when the trio pulled up in a car and cut her off.

The woman told police Jaron Johnson got out of the car, pistol whipped her and forced her into their car. Jaron duct-taped her hands behind her back, while his mother blindfolded her, records allege.

The victim said the defendants demanded she tell them the whereabouts of a key prosecution witness against Jarod in the 2017 attempted murder case.

The victim said they beat her when she refused to answer and later drove to an abandoned house in Gary’s Glen Park section and shot her several times, wounding her in the face and arm.

She told police she played dead for about 20 minutes before she found a nearby resident and asked for help.