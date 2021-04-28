Woman angry about food packaging pulled out gun at restaurant, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A woman threatened restaurant employees with a loaded handgun because she was displeased with her food's packaging, police said.

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 200 block of West 81st Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of woman with a gun, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said. The woman had been arguing with employees over the packaging of her food and pulled out the gun during the argument.

She loaded the gun, telling the employees she wasn't concerned about going to jail or who she shot, police said. The woman denied the accusations when police arrived.

Surveillance footage captured the entire incident and corroborated the reports of the restaurant workers, Nuses said. A handgun was found and the woman was taken into custody.

Felony charges will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office, Nuses said. The woman is currently being held on probable cause charges at the Lake County Jail.

