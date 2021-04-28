 Skip to main content
Woman angry about food packaging pulled out gun at restaurant, police say
alert urgent

Police stock
Times file photo

MERRILLVILLE — A woman threatened restaurant employees with a loaded handgun because she was displeased with her food's packaging, police said. 

Officers responded to the restaurant in the 200 block of West 81st Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday for a report of woman with a gun, Merrillville Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said. The woman had been arguing with employees over the packaging of her food and pulled out the gun during the argument. 

She loaded the gun, telling the employees she wasn't concerned about going to jail or who she shot, police said. The woman denied the accusations when police arrived. 

Surveillance footage captured the entire incident and corroborated the reports of the restaurant workers, Nuses said. A handgun was found and the woman was taken into custody. 

Felony charges will be presented to the Lake County prosecutor's office, Nuses said. The woman is currently being held on probable cause charges at the Lake County Jail. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

