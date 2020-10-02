Woman arrested after officers record crack cocaine dealing near Crown Point apartment, courts say

Authorities asked the informant to arrange another purchase of $100 for a gram of crack cocaine, which allegedly happened on July 14. The sale was also recorded and monitored by police and a search warrant was issued for Colbert’s residence.

Investigators found several baggies and storage containers of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and pills, which tested positive as various controlled substances, police reported.

When questioned, Colbert allegedly admitted to dealing drugs, saying she was just trying to help people and mainly did business with her friends. The woman further told officers she did not think what she was doing was a big deal because she was just being nice, according to the court report.

Colbert said she has been using cocaine since she was 13 years old and also has been a methamphetamine user, adding that she has anxiety and PTSD, police said.

