Woman arrested after officers record crack cocaine dealing near Crown Point apartment, courts say

LAKE COUNTY — A woman on the Lake County sheriff's Top 10 Most Wanted list was arrested Thursday night on a warrant for dealing cocaine and methamphetamine near her Crown Point residence.
Police identified the woman as Renee M. Colbert, 48, who has addresses listed in Crown Point and Naperville, Illinois, Lake County sheriff's spokeswoman Pam Jones said.
Colbert was arrested about 9 p.m. on the warrant, Jones said. She was being held Friday in Lake County Jail on $30,000 bond.
Court records show Colbert is charged with a total of eight felony charges, including two counts of dealing in cocaine, one count of possession of cocaine, one count of possession of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful possession of a legend drug and one count of maintaining a common nuisance.
Lake County Drug Task Force officers recorded two crack cocaine sales in a Crown Point apartment complex parking lot, Lake Superior Court records showed.
On June 30, officers recorded and witnessed a confidential informant buying $100 worth of crack cocaine from Colbert near her residence on Harvest Drive in Crown Point.
Colbert gave the informant, who was wearing a video and audio wire, a plastic baggy of crack cocaine, weighing about .9 grams, court reports said.
Authorities asked the informant to arrange another purchase of $100 for a gram of crack cocaine, which allegedly happened on July 14. The sale was also recorded and monitored by police and a search warrant was issued for Colbert’s residence.
Investigators found several baggies and storage containers of crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and pills, which tested positive as various controlled substances, police reported.
When questioned, Colbert allegedly admitted to dealing drugs, saying she was just trying to help people and mainly did business with her friends. The woman further told officers she did not think what she was doing was a big deal because she was just being nice, according to the court report.
Colbert said she has been using cocaine since she was 13 years old and also has been a methamphetamine user, adding that she has anxiety and PTSD, police said.
