Woman arrested in connection with arsons at Lansing Walmart, Highland Meijer, police say

LANSING — Police have arrested a woman they have identified as the primary suspect in the recent arsons at the Lansing Walmart and Highland Meijer stores, in which fires were set to create a distraction so shoplifters could get away, authorities said.

Heather Weeden, a 46-year-old Ford Heights woman, was arrested on charges of aggravated arson and retail theft in connection to the Jan. 7 arson that temporarily shut down the Walmart superstore at 17625 Torrence Ave., just south of Interstate 80/94.

"The fires were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the fires were intentionally set as a distraction to commit a retail theft from inside the store," Lansing police Detective Lt. Scott Bailey said. "A similar incident occurred three days later at Meijer, located in Highland, Indiana. The Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department investigators and investigators from Highland, Indiana, conducted a joint investigation and determined the two incidents were related."