 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested in connection with arsons at Lansing Walmart, Highland Meijer, police say
0 Comments
alert top story urgent

Woman arrested in connection with arsons at Lansing Walmart, Highland Meijer, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Woman arrested in connection with arsons of Lansing Walmart, Highland Meijer

Heather Weeden

 Joseph S. Pete

LANSING — Police have arrested a woman they have identified as the primary suspect in the recent arsons at the Lansing Walmart and Highland Meijer stores, in which fires were set to create a distraction so shoplifters could get away, authorities said.

Heather Weeden, a 46-year-old Ford Heights woman, was arrested on charges of aggravated arson and retail theft in connection to the Jan. 7 arson that temporarily shut down the Walmart superstore at 17625 Torrence Ave., just south of Interstate 80/94.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

"The fires were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that the fires were intentionally set as a distraction to commit a retail theft from inside the store," Lansing police Detective Lt. Scott Bailey said. "A similar incident occurred three days later at Meijer, located in Highland, Indiana. The Lansing Police Department, Lansing Fire Department investigators and investigators from Highland, Indiana, conducted a joint investigation and determined the two incidents were related."

The Lake County prosecutor's office previously charged Jerry L. Pierson, a 35-year-old Chicago Heights man, with arson and theft in connection with the Jan. 10 arson at the busy Highland Meijer on Indianapolis Boulevard across from the Highland Grove Shopping Center. Pierson was in custody in Will County on a warrant and set to be extradited to Indiana. 

1 charged in arson, thefts at retailer; police still seeking tips about female suspect

He identified a woman he knew only as "Six" as his accomplice in the arsons, which created a diversion while they loaded stolen items into an SUV, police said. They were spotted in surveillance video at both stores, police said.

Weeden "was ultimately identified as the primary suspect in both incidents," Bailey said.

Weeden also had an arrest warrant for failure to register as a violent offender in Madison County, Illinois, Bailey said. 

She was taken to the Cook County Courthouse and given an $850,000 bond. 

She has not yet been charged in Lake County for the Highland Meijer arson and theft.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts