Woman arrested in domestic dispute with firearm, police say

RENSSELAER — Officers arrested an armed woman with cocaine in her purse following a domestic dispute, police said.

Around 10 a.m. March 11 police were alerted of a domestic dispute in the 100 block of West Grace, according to a release from the Rensselaer Police Department.

A man alleged that 38-year-old Marjana Washington, of Rensselaer, came to this residence and pulled a firearm from her purse.

When she began pounding on the door with the firearm, a struggle ensued over the weapon, police said. The man was eventually able to get the gun away from her.

Authorities arrested Washington and searched her purse before she and her belongings were transported to the jail.

Inside her purse, police found another loaded magazine, suspected drug paraphernalia and a white powder residue suspected to be cocaine, police said.

Washington was taken to Jasper County Jail and faces charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.

