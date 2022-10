Woman arrested on charges she shot relative in face during argument

GARY — A Gary woman was arrested Wednesday on charges she shot a relative in his face last month during an argument about a television that had been turned off, authorities said.

Ukeka D. Hodge, 48, had been wanted since Sept. 29 on felony counts of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and intimidation. She had not yet entered pleas in Lake Criminal Court.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force found and arrested Hodge in the 700 block of East 49th Avenue in Gary, an official said.

Hodge's relative told police he and Hodge were smoking crack cocaine Sept. 27 at a residence in the 3700 block of Van Buren Street when he got up to use the bathroom.

When he returned, the television had been turned off and unplugged from the wall, records state.

He said Hodge, whom he described as "mentally unstable," denied unplugging the TV and argued with him.

Hodge is accused of retrieving a silver revolver from a bedroom and shooting the man in the face.

The man told police he fled out a back door and fired his black handgun at Hodge when she poked her head out of the door. Hodge fled the area before police arrived, records state.

The man had two bullet fragments lodged in the right side of his jaw as a result of the shooting, according to court documents.