Woman arrested 3 years after she was charged with theft of $157K from former employer

CROWN POINT — A Portage woman was arrested Tuesday on charges filed more than three years ago alleging she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a former employer.
Joyce Goeman, 50, is accused of embezzling more than $157,000 from Witham's Sales and Service in Hammond between July 2008 and September 2014.
She was fired from the job after the business owners conducted an audit and found funds were missing from about 75 accounts, Lake Criminal Court records state.
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Goeman sent the business a $9,500 check for restitution in November 2014, but further investigation by the business revealed more missing funds, records allege.
Goeman was charged in September 2016 with two counts of theft, one a class D felony and the second a level 6 felony.
She was released from the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $20,000 surety bond. Her initial hearing is set for Feb. 7.
Alphie Lionel Holsey
Anthony Steven Ortiz
Carl Michael Hooper
Derek Michael Banks
Devonte Jwan Banks
Jacob Paul Carrera
Jerome Ezell
John Michael Turner
Jordin Taeler Hylemon
Lacaya Elexus Green Merritt
Rachelle Marie Logsdon
Rickey Verdell Washington
Travis Antwan Fluellen
Willie Leroy Watson Jr.
Zachary Jay Burnett
Bradley Adam Warmac
Brandon Leandrews Robinson
Christopher William Olson
Donyell Lerea Coleman
Janae Marie Riley
Jasmine Denise Steed
Jeff A. Meixel
Jermaine Lee Hardnick
Jerwond Larone Williams
Johnathan William Voeller
Jordan Trent Reel
Larry Lendell Johnson Jr.
Michael Todd Hadidian
Michael Lamont Peavy II
Rachel Elizabeth Rodriguez
Amber Lynn Peltzer
Arnell Depuree Kelly
Ashok K. Patel
Carlton McKinnley Robinson
Celestine Lee
Fabian Xavier Ledesma
Jason Deshawn Jackson
Khalil N. Blalock
Nicholas Christopher Green
Patrick Diontrey Dorsey Sr.
Princess Wokie Stewart
Scott Chirstopher Dambek
Sireena Nicole Lyes
Terrance Marcell Daniels Jr.
Thomas Wayne Cox
William R. Elliott
Anthony Gray Gibbs Jr.
Celestine Lee
Charles King III
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Dakota Dale Stevens
Devin Joseph Rieske
Donnie Lee Potts
Gregory Lukas-Michael Mifflin
Jonta Marquell Wilson
Justin Lee Harling
Kathleen Marie Donaldson
Kevin Joseph Shufford
Kieth Darnell McCoy
Peter Allen Honeycutt
Ronte Asahn Terrell
Anthony Naumoski
Daniel R. Manso
Ismael DeJesus Alvarez
Lovie Johnice Diggs
Timothy Michael Yatski
Adeyinka Soneye
Amanda Jazelle Smith
Amy Sue Musson
Antonio Lamon Adger
Asia Raquel Banks
Barry Franklin Hemminger
Brian J. Johnson
Cyharha Lynne Hampton
Darruel Phillips
Edwin Miguel Rios
Jeffrey Monty Schumacher
Julie Nicole Fulkerson
Lawrence Paul Whitfield
Luis Antonio Rivera
Marty Allen Sowles
Michael Brandon Alex Crowder
Michael R. Melton
Michael Sotelo
Miguel Angel Manzano
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email