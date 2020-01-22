You are the owner of this article.
Woman arrested 3 years after she was charged with theft of $157K from former employer
CROWN POINT — A Portage woman was arrested Tuesday on charges filed more than three years ago alleging she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a former employer.

Joyce Goeman, 50, is accused of embezzling more than $157,000 from Witham's Sales and Service in Hammond between July 2008 and September 2014.

She was fired from the job after the business owners conducted an audit and found funds were missing from about 75 accounts, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Goeman sent the business a $9,500 check for restitution in November 2014, but further investigation by the business revealed more missing funds, records allege.

Goeman was charged in September 2016 with two counts of theft, one a class D felony and the second a level 6 felony.

She was released from the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $20,000 surety bond. Her initial hearing is set for Feb. 7.

