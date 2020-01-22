Woman arrested 3 years after she was charged with theft of $157K from former employer

CROWN POINT — A Portage woman was arrested Tuesday on charges filed more than three years ago alleging she embezzled tens of thousands of dollars from a former employer.

Joyce Goeman, 50, is accused of embezzling more than $157,000 from Witham's Sales and Service in Hammond between July 2008 and September 2014.

She was fired from the job after the business owners conducted an audit and found funds were missing from about 75 accounts, Lake Criminal Court records state.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up

Goeman sent the business a $9,500 check for restitution in November 2014, but further investigation by the business revealed more missing funds, records allege.

Goeman was charged in September 2016 with two counts of theft, one a class D felony and the second a level 6 felony.

She was released from the Lake County Jail on Tuesday after posting a $20,000 surety bond. Her initial hearing is set for Feb. 7.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.