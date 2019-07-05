HAMMOND — A 20-year-old woman arrived at a medical clinic Friday seeking treatment for a gunshot wound that she claimed was accidental, police said.
Hammond police were called to the NorthShore HealthCenters urgent care clinic about 8:15 a.m. with a gunshot wound to her foot, Lt. Steven Kellogg said.
The woman told police someone had been trying to show her a gun, but she didn't want to see it. She claimed the gun went off as she pushed it away, Kellogg said.
The woman refused to file a police report, he said.
The investigation remains ongoing.
