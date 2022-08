Woman asked girlfriend to return to apartment, shot her in chest, police say

CROWN POINT — A Gary woman was wanted Friday on charges she shot her girlfriend in the chest Sunday after asking the woman to return to her apartment to give back a key.

Ebony T. Hicks, 38, was charged Thursday with felony counts of aggravated battery, domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon and domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

The woman told Gary police Hicks became angry after learning she had been talking to an old boyfriend and they argued.

The woman left Hicks' apartment, but returned after Hicks called her and asked her to return Hicks' key, Lake Criminal Court records state.

When the woman reentered Hicks' apartment, Hicks pointed a revolver at her and said, "You're not going to hurt me no more," court documents allege.

The woman told police Hicks fired one shot, striking her in the left chest, and she fled the building to call 911. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information about Hicks' whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Sgt. JerVean Gates at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.