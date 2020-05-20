Woman asleep at wheel had cocaine in car, baby in back seat, police say

GARY — Authorities found cocaine in a vehicle when an officer investigated a woman slumped over a steering wheel with a child in the car, police said.
Megan D. Purkhiser, 29, of Gary, faces charges including dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia, according to Indiana State Police.
At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis Griffin stopped to check on what appeared to be a stalled vehicle on Interstate 65 near 15th Avenue.
A black 2008 Chevrolet Impala was parked on the right shoulder with a woman slumped over the wheel with a child sleeping in the back seat.
The trooper tried waking the woman up but when she didn’t respond, he opened the car door. The woman then began to wake up and as she moved, a small baggie fell on the ground. Once she noticed the baggie had fallen, she then allegedly tried to hide another container that held several small baggies with a white substance inside.
The trooper had her get out of her vehicle and she was placed under arrest after further police investigation, police reported.
Purkhiser was checked by Gary EMS and was transported to the Lake County Jail. The vehicle and child were released to a family member.
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Antonio Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter.jpg
Evangelina Estrada
James Michael Hobbs Jr.
John Christopher Wielogourski
Keshaun Deandre Love Brownlee
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Christopher Allen Warrens
Cory Scott Wielgos
Doaa Talep Mukho
Karl Earl Frazier
Adam Jerry King
Laketa Marie Fentress
Matthew Thomas Creekbaum
Nancy Ellen Deltoro
Steven Augusta Green
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Venus Marie Chapo
Andre Maleke Jordan
Brian David Carney
Christine Ann Bruun
Dakeem Coffee
Gregory Scott Behrndt
Johnathan Anthony Castel
Kylnita Redmond
Nicholas Theodore Jankowski
Richard John Reed
Robert John Schueren
Stedmann Lewis Carter
Timothy John Stegler
Azim Malik El
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter
Evangelina A. Estrada
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Antione Emile King
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Danielle Thomas
Everardo Rosales-Urcino
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.