Woman asleep at wheel had cocaine in car, baby in back seat, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Authorities found cocaine in a vehicle when an officer investigated a woman slumped over a steering wheel with a child in the car, police said.

Megan D. Purkhiser, 29, of Gary, faces charges including dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia, according to Indiana State Police.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis Griffin stopped to check on what appeared to be a stalled vehicle on Interstate 65 near 15th Avenue.

A black 2008 Chevrolet Impala was parked on the right shoulder with a woman slumped over the wheel with a child sleeping in the back seat.

The trooper tried waking the woman up but when she didn’t respond, he opened the car door. The woman then began to wake up and as she moved, a small baggie fell on the ground. Once she noticed the baggie had fallen, she then allegedly tried to hide another container that held several small baggies with a white substance inside.

The trooper had her get out of her vehicle and she was placed under arrest after further police investigation, police reported.