Woman asleep at wheel had cocaine in car, baby in back seat, police say
Woman asleep at wheel had cocaine in car, baby in back seat, police say

Police found baggies containing cocaine in the vehicle, according to Indiana State Police. 

GARY — Authorities found cocaine in a vehicle when an officer investigated a woman slumped over a steering wheel with a child in the car, police said. 

Megan D. Purkhiser, 29, of Gary, faces charges including dealing cocaine, possession of cocaine, neglect of a dependent and possession of paraphernalia, according to Indiana State Police.

At 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis Griffin stopped to check on what appeared to be a stalled vehicle on Interstate 65 near 15th Avenue.

A black 2008 Chevrolet Impala was parked on the right shoulder with a woman slumped over the wheel with a child sleeping in the back seat.

The trooper tried waking the woman up but when she didn’t respond, he opened the car door. The woman then began to wake up and as she moved, a small baggie fell on the ground. Once she noticed the baggie had fallen, she then allegedly tried to hide another container that held several small baggies with a white substance inside.

The trooper had her get out of her vehicle and she was placed under arrest after further police investigation, police reported.

Purkhiser was checked by Gary EMS and was transported to the Lake County Jail. The vehicle and child were released to a family member.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

