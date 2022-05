Woman at center of dangerous day care case could avoid any new convictions

CROWN POINT — A woman accused of running a home day care in Merrillville where police found guns, knives and alcohol in 2017 accepted a pretrial diversion agreement Friday and could avoid conviction if she stays out of trouble for a year.

Tawana Cole, 49, of Merrillville, was the last of three women to accept a pretrial diversion agreement.

Co-defendants Roberta Sanders, 26, of Gary, and Adriana Johnson, of Warsaw, Indiana, each entered into similar agreements during the past month.

Lake County probation officers were expected to withdraw a petition to revoke Cole's probation in a 2014 stabbing case because of her agreement in the day care case.

According to charging documents, Merrillville police were contacted by the Indiana Department of Child Services after three children reported their caretaker, Cole, had been drinking daily at the child care home.

Child welfare employees attempted to check on the residence at 4:30 p.m., but sounds within the home went silent when they rang the doorbell, court records state.

A woman then appeared at the residence and told the inspectors she received a phone call from Cole informing her that her son had a head wound and needed to be taken to the hospital.

A police sergeant crawled into the home through an unsecured window and let the other officers and state employees in through the front door.

Officers discovered Sanders, Johnson and 15 small children, including a child with blood-covered napkins pressed to his forehead, hidden in the master bedroom of the home, records state.

The officers found a loaded 9 mm pistol under the kitchen sink. A loaded .357 revolver and two loaded shotguns were located in the bedroom, where officers also found "a pile of assorted swords and daggers" and several half-empty hard-liquor bottles, documents state.

