Woman attempted to find gun hidden by man charged in 2 murder cases, police say

VALPARAISO — A DeMotte woman is accused of attempting to help a man charged in two murder cases in Lake County retrieve a gun he allegedly hid during his arrest in October in Portage.
Andraya V. Mathis, 30, recently made an initial appearance in Porter Superior Court on felony charges of attempted assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice. Not guilty pleas were entered on her behalf, records show.
Police learned of Mathis might attempt to find the gun by listening to jail phone calls for Robert E. Simms III, 33.
Simms and co-defendant Isaih Darnell-Lenburg, 24, each have pleaded not guilty to robbery and murder charges in the fatal shooting of Lyft driver Glynon Nelson, 38, of Crown Point, on Sept 23 in Gary.
Simms also has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the robbery and shooting death of 29-year-old Nicholas Kowalski, of Park Forest.
Police found Kowalski's body in a shallow grave Oct. 10 while executing a search warrant at a home in the 8600 block of Juniper Terrance in Gary's Miller section.
Darnell-Lenburg and Thomas Foster, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, each each pleaded not guilty to felony assisting a criminal in Kowalski's homicide.
Simms was arrested Oct. 11 outside a motel in the 6100 block of U.S. 20 after fleeing from Portage police, who were investigating a robbery, according to court records.
A gunshot was fired as police chased Simms to a wooded area, Portage police said.
Police later took Simms into custody and recovered a .40-caliber magazine from the wooded area, but a gun was not found that day, court records state.
Simms has pleaded not guilty to felony resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness in connection with his arrest in Portage.
During a phone conversation Oct. 18 from the Porter County Jail, Simms repeatedly asked Mathis if she remembered "her (expletive)" and told her she needed "to go get 'her'," court records state.
Police returned to the wooded area Oct. 19 and recovered a .40-caliber handgun with no magazine, according to court documents.
Simms called Mathis again Oct. 21, and she told him she was pulling into a parking lot, records state. Simms gave Mathis instructions on where to find something, telling her the item "is not deep" and that he "put sticks on top" of it, records state.
When Mathis was unable to find the item, Simms yelled it was closer to a building, documents allege.