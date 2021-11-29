Woman attempted to find gun hidden by man charged in 2 murder cases, police say

Darnell-Lenburg and Thomas Foster, 40, of St. Charles, Missouri, each each pleaded not guilty to felony assisting a criminal in Kowalski's homicide.

Simms was arrested Oct. 11 outside a motel in the 6100 block of U.S. 20 after fleeing from Portage police, who were investigating a robbery, according to court records.

A gunshot was fired as police chased Simms to a wooded area, Portage police said.

Police later took Simms into custody and recovered a .40-caliber magazine from the wooded area, but a gun was not found that day, court records state.

Simms has pleaded not guilty to felony resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness in connection with his arrest in Portage.

During a phone conversation Oct. 18 from the Porter County Jail, Simms repeatedly asked Mathis if she remembered "her (expletive)" and told her she needed "to go get 'her'," court records state.

Police returned to the wooded area Oct. 19 and recovered a .40-caliber handgun with no magazine, according to court documents.