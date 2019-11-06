CROWN POINT — A Gary woman avoided any additional prison time Wednesday for stabbing her boyfriend to death during an alcohol-fueled fight.
Delilah L. Hill, 27, pleaded guilty in August to reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, to killing Don Turner, 28, on Sept. 6, 2018, at an apartment in the 900 block of North Wells Street in Gary's Miller section.
Prosecutors filed an amended plea agreement Wednesday that required a jail sentence equal to the time she served while awaiting trial and a probation term of just more than two years.
Hill declined to make a statement during a hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.
Neither Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Baulos nor defense attorney Matthew LaTulip offered any argument before Cappas pronounced the sentence.
LaTulip previously said the state offered the plea agreement to Hill because evidence in the case showed Turner was the aggressor in the fight.
Officers arrived to find Hill with a stab wound to the right forearm, records say.
Turner was found on a couch with a bloody paper towel plastered to his chest and his breathing was labored, documents state.
A blood-stained knife was found in the kitchen sink.